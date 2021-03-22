Funeral services for Mr. Kermit A. “Ken” Little will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Franklin Denham officiating. Service Music will be provided by Dr. Nathan Van Horn. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Little, 85, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Little spent over 60 years working with the Boy Scouts of America where he served as a Scout Master. In his spare time, Mr. Ken, enjoyed playing golf with friends; Mr. Little also enjoyed wood working and yard work. Ken was retired as an Aviation Electronics’ Mate after 20 years of service with the U.S. Navy; following his retirement he began his employment at Delco-Remy of Meridian for an additional 20 years before retiring once again.

Mr. Little is survived by his wife of over 60 years Celeste Little; daughters Toby Remy (Kevin) and Zina Grayson (Donnie). Grandchildren Blake Remy (Amber), Joshua Remy, and Kayla Mathis (Jacob). Great-Grandchildren, Piper Remy, Isla Remy, and Laurel Thomas Mathis. Nephew Randy Bledsoe as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Ken is preceded in death by his parents Baxter and Margaret Little; siblings Elsie Bledsoe and John Ferrell Little.

Pallbearers will be Blake Remy, Joshua Remy, Billy Seago, Jimmy Howie, Kevin Remy, Donnie Grayson, and Jacob Mathis.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to the First Baptist Church Meridian Music Ministry, or to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Little family will receive guest from 10:00 am until 10:45 am prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

