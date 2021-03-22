Myrtle Aletha Covington Valentine of Meridian, MS passed away at the age of 95 on the first day of Spring. She was born and raised in the Lauderdale County community of Bailey, the first born of seven children of Marie Sanderford and Joseph Covington. She graduated from Ponta High School and Meridian Jr. College. For a short time in her early life she worked at Southern Bell where she met the love of her life, Albert Dudley. They were married for 65 years until his passing in 2016.

Granny was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She excelled in homemaking in many ways. Her sewing skills were legendary in the family as she expertly crafted almost every item of clothing for her daughter Jan and herself. Her custom works of design graced many a window of her homes as well as those of her children.

Her culinary talents ranged from a perfect pecan pie to a coconut cake that would qualify as blue ribbon and cornbread that was as good as any ever tasted. In her later years she decided she didn’t want to spend any time in the kitchen, but she would always bring one pecan pie for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

After she moved to Aldersgate Retirement Community in 2014 she enjoyed making new friends, playing bingo, going to the penny auctions and was still driving at age 95. She treasured her spiritual journey and the company of friends.

She was a kind and gentle lady, never quick to anger and patient enough to have her disabled mother in law live with her for many years. She was generous and accepted life without questions or complaints, always relying on the Providential care of her God.

Granny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dudley, her daughter, Jan Marie Sterling, a grandson, William Wilson Valentine, her brother, Joe Allison Covington and two sisters, Cherry Covington and Nonie Roberts.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Valentine (Amy), of Brookhaven, five grandchildren, Jacob Sterling (Brandi), Kathleen Calcote (Colby), Cathryn Buse, Eleanor Hartzog (Trent), Patrick Valentine (Mary Grace), her son-in-law, Gordon Sterling, her step son, Butch Valentine, eight great grandchildren and one soon to arrive. She is also survived by three sisters, Daphne Hopper, Beth Covington and Rachel Covington as well as a host of loving nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 on Tuesday, March 23 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Meridian followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Colby Calcote, Trent Hartzog, Patrick Valentine, Wilson Calcote, Ken Covington and Ronny Roberts.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Will Valentine Scholarship / Brookhaven Junior Auxiliary PO Box 169, Brookhaven, MS 39602 or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 2601 Davis St. Meridian, MS 39601

