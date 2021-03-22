New mural on display in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has created another mural site in downtown. This time it’s in honor of Allie Carruth.

“Have a Daffodil Day” is now painted near the recently-finished David ruffing mural site at Dumont Plaza.

The idea came about when Allie dressed as a daffodil in a school play years ago.

She was a brave young girl that saved lives after donating her organs.

Organizers were making the finishing touches as they honored the young hero in Meridian. The funding of this project came from the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.

