One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is dead after he reportedly jumped off a beach hotel balcony with a parachute that didn’t deploy.

Panama City Beach police responded to the call Sunday evening at Sunrise Beach Resort. They say he jumped from the 14th floor.

Officials say the man is in his 20s. It is unknown at this time if he was a local or from out-of-state.

