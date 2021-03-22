Pastors speak to minorities on vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several pastors in Meridian gathered together at the Sammy Davidson Complex to bring awareness to minority groups taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

With vaccines now available for any adult in the state of Mississippi, church leaders have been focusing on getting them into the arms of minority communities.

“There are so many lives that have been lost as a result of COVID-19. Now, that the vaccination is here, I don’t see what will be the issue of not getting the vaccination. I had both vaccinations and I think it is worth taking considering the outcome or the possibility of contracting COVID-19,” said Kingdom Harvest Ministries, Pastor James Porter.

28% of Black Americans have taken the vaccine according to the Mississippi State Health Department. One pastor said that they would like to see that number increase.

“We want to encourage them. We as pastors have prayed for healing in this nation. We believe that this is the healing that God has sent. We want to encourage the African community to take the shots and to be vaccinated. That is what this is all about,” said Holy Remnant Church, Beverly Knox.

The pastors also said that they realize that taking the vaccine is a personal choice, but they are asking people to consider the benefits of taking it.

“I think that we have a way that we can benefit from taking the vaccine. We won’t be sick and we won’t have to wear a mask. All of that will take place,” said Grace And Covenant Church, Pastor Dorothy Lloyd.

“Not to push them, but to encourage them because, in the final analysis, it is their choice. Don’t walk away from it because of fear because the bible says fear is torment. God doesn’t want us to be tormented,” said First Apostolic Church, Pastor Pearl Huggins.

