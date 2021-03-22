Advertisement

Rose Hill Water Association issues boil water advisory

(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Rose Hill Water Association issued a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for its customers Monday.

The advisory is for customers in the following service area:

On CR 22, from house number 825 on CR 22, toward Hwy 18. Including CRs 224 and 228.

Rose Hill Water Association will drop the advisory and notify customers once clear sample results are returned.

