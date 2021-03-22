Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive is Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

You will have the chance to give the gift of life later this week as the annual Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive takes place. The blood drive is Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Highway 19 North in Meridian.

All blood will be tested for COVID antibodies and you can still donate if you’ve had COVID but are at least 28-days free from the virus. Vitalant says blood needs are very critical.

”Usually we can count on 700 pints being raised in a month,” said John Pace, a Donor Recruitment Specialist with Vitalant. “With COVID and the recent weather and stuff, that’s way down. We’ve stayed in critical or urgent need most of the first couple of months of this year so we need every donor we can to come out and give.”

Every donor will receive a door prize and there will be free sausage dogs, smoothies and other refreshments. You can walk-in to donate or schedule an appointment at bloodhero.com.

