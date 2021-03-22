Warmth returns, but more active weather expected this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It’s a cool start to our Monday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid-40s. We’ll warm up quite nicely today, with high temperatures expected to climb into the low-70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase tonight and scattered showers will become possible during the overnight time frame. Temperatures by Tuesday morning look to drop into the mid-50s.

Periods of rain are likely on our Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. With that said, it is possible to see a 40 mph and/or small hail with some of the stronger storms that do develop. Rainfall may also be locally heavy at times, but flash flooding is not expected. We’ll see periods of rain and storms continue into our day on Wednesday.

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible on Wednesday, mainly south of I-20 and west of Highway-45. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, followed by quarter-sized hail. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is pretty low. A stronger storm system is set to enter our area on Thursday, and this will bring with it a greater threat of severe weather area-wide. At this point, all modes of severe weather look possible, especially Thursday afternoon into the evening. Keep up to date with the latest forecast as this system will need to be watched closely.

After a stray shower Friday morning, we’ll dry things out with partly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the mid-70s on Friday. A weak disturbance on Saturday will bring a chance of scattered showers; otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected. Saturday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with highs in the upper-70s. Isolated showers will be possible on Sunday, but most of us will stay dry with highs in the mid-70s.

