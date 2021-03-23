Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in a child shooting incident that happened last year.

Officers said Forrolder Tondermengo Howell, 33, was arrested in Birmingham, Ala. after being on the run for more than nine months.

In June of 2020, authorities said Howell left a gun unsecured in the same room as a three-year-old relative. The child ended up shooting himself while playing with the firearm and had to be airlifted to Jackson for treatment.

“He left a firearm laying around the house and the child was incidentally shot with the firearm. It caused extensive damage,” Sgt. Brandon Fireplace said. He was charged with felony child abuse and causing serious bodily harm.”

In 2020 Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman says Howell hid the gun and even placed a shell casing outside the residence to support the false claim of a drive-by shooting.

Fireplace said Howell got rid of the gun right after the incident. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

