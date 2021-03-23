Advertisement

Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in a child shooting incident that happened last year.

Officers said Forrolder Tondermengo Howell, 33, was arrested in Birmingham, Ala. after being on the run for more than nine months.

In June of 2020, authorities said Howell left a gun unsecured in the same room as a three-year-old relative. The child ended up shooting himself while playing with the firearm and had to be airlifted to Jackson for treatment.

“He left a firearm laying around the house and the child was incidentally shot with the firearm. It caused extensive damage,” Sgt. Brandon Fireplace said. He was charged with felony child abuse and causing serious bodily harm.”

In 2020 Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman says Howell hid the gun and even placed a shell casing outside the residence to support the false claim of a drive-by shooting.

Fireplace said Howell got rid of the gun right after the incident. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect's vehicle burns following a pursuit that injured a Lauderdale County deputy.
Lauderdale Co. deputy injured during pursuit
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Meridian firefighters extinguish flames after an SUV wrecked on North Hills St. Tuesday...
SUV wrecks, catches fire on North Hills St.
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
Thursday Severe Weather Threat
There is an increasing severe weather threat for Thursday

Latest News

Meridian Police Department HQ
Meridian Police Department working with youth through Explorer Program
Alabama hosts Pro Day for NFL scouts
Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case
Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case
Small businesses found success during COVID-19
Small businesses found success during COVID-19
Meridian Public School District making changes to kindergarten registration
Meridian Public School District making changes to kindergarten registration