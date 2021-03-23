Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 in Mississippi: 306 new cases reported Tues.

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
By WLBT Digital | March 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 10:22 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 306 new cases and 21 new deaths Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 303,238 as of March 22.

So far, 6,977 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,585,239 as of March 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 290,537 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 360,469 people are fully vaccinated and 981,590 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020 the first in state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

