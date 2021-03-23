Advertisement

Downtown Optimist Club hosts 74th Pancake Jubilee in Marion

The annual fund-raiser benefits worthwhile youth activities and other local charities
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s been going on for nearly three-quarters of a century. The Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian’s Pancake Jubilee took place Tuesday with things a bit different this year.

The 74th annual event was moved to the Hamasa Shrine building in Marion and it was drive-thru service only due to COVID limitations. However, hundreds showed up to get a to-go breakfast or lunch, of sausage and pancakes.

”Well it’s went well,” said Paul Tarver, a longtime member of the Downtown Optimist Club. “It’s a little different from our normal go around but after COVID, we just really wanted to have Pancake Jubilee as part of getting back into the swing of things. I think it gives everybody hope that we can have these events going forward and we found a way to make it work.”

The Pancake Jubilee is the primary fund-raiser for the Downtown Optimist Club and the proceeds go to support a number of youth activities and other local charities, including Meridian Junior Golf, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Care Lodge and others.

