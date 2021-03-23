MCC places two in top three through day one of Lou Hart Invitational

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last year, the Meridian Community College golf team was unable to hold its annual Lou Hart Invitational. The coronavirus pandemic hit right before the Eagles were scheduled to host their annual event, forcing them to cancel the tournament and eventually, the remainder of the season.

Fast forward a year later.

MCC was back out at Northwood Country Club on Monday hosting six other junior colleges for the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference fifth golf event of the season. Other teams in action included Copiah-Lincoln, Hinds, Itawamba, Mississippi Gulf Coast, Northwest Mississippi and Southwest Mississippi.

MCC sophomore and Northeast Lauderdale High School graduate Zach Hodges said because the team was unable to hold the tournament last year, they’ve been looking forward to this week all season.

“Since it got canceled last year we’ve really been looking forward to it,” Hodges said. “It does put a little pressure since it’s our home course but I believe we’re gonna play really well.”

The tournament is named in honor of former MCC coach Lou Hart, who passed away on April 16, 2020. Hart coached MCC’s golf team from 1994-2006 and helped lead the Eagles to three MACJC State Championships, seven NJCAA Region 23 Championships as well as runner-up position at the 1998 NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship. She graduated from Meridian High School in 1970 and went on to play golf on the men’s team at Meridian Junior College for two years.

“We wanted to name this event in honor of Lou and all she did for the program,” MCC golf coach Ronnie Key said.

Through one round of play, MCC has two golfers in Diego Leslie (1) and Ethan Dyess (3) in the top three. Leslie finished 2-under 71 to claim the top spot while Dyess ended the first round 2-over 71 to claim sole possession of third place.

A full list of tournament results can be found here.

The tournament continues Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Northwood Country Club. Despite rain in the forecast, Coach Key said play will happen unless there is lightening.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.