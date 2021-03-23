Advertisement

Ole Miss advances to WNIT Final Four with win over Colorado

Ole Miss women's basketball won the Memphis Region in the WNIT
Ole Miss women's basketball won the Memphis Region in the WNIT(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTOK) - After missing out on the NCAA women’s tournament, Ole Miss is making the most of its postseason opportunity in the WNIT.

The Rebels beat Colorado 65-56 on Monday to win the Memphis Region and advance on to the WNIT Final Four.

This is the first time in program history Ole Miss women have advanced to the WNIT semifinals. The farthest the Rebels made it before was the third round, which happened in 2009 and 2015.

Ole Miss was lead by assistant coach Shay Robinson for a second-straight game as head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin remains sidelined by COVID-19.

Before the WNIT began, Coach McPhee-McCuin said she hoped to return to the sideline by the semifinals if the Rebels made it that far. Nothing official has been said yet regarding her return, but the head coach did respond to a post about her return on Twitter.

Donnetta Johnson led the Rebels in scoring with 15 points. All-SEC forward Shakira Austin logged her third double-double in three NIT games off 12 points and 10 rebounds. Madison Scott also had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rebels will play Northern Iowa in WNIT Final Four on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will air on FloHoops.

