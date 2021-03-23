Small businesses found success during COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many small businesses are on the road to recovery one year after the pandemic shut down the US economy.

Some retailers closed their doors when stay-at-home orders were issued and forced consumers to start shopping online.

Small, mom-and-pop businesses were hit particularly hard.

Harry Mayer, owner of Harry Mayer Clothiers said that the pandemic slowed business down. With some COVID restrictions uplifted, his business was able to bounce back.

We also talked to the owner of a small restaurant here in the Queen City.

Nick Plava said he lost customers and revenue when limited capacity guidelines and mask mandates were issued.

Plava said things are improving- more customers are dining out as the vaccines are rolled out.

“It was hard at first like it was for everybody. We went with it and we go through it. I hope that everybody else did as well. If you don’t struggle sometimes or fight then you won’t have the life that you want,” said the owner of Amore Italian Ristorante, Nick Plava.

“I think March of last year was our D-day. We did not know where we were going to be 12 months ago. Thankfully we are heading in the right direction. We are very optimistic about the vaccines coming out. We are becoming more confident and they are shopping,” said Harry Mayer, owner of Harry Mayer Clothiers.

“At first, it was hard and we were scared because we didn’t know what to expect. After about a month, we started to adapt. Everything settled in place,” said staff member of Harry Mayer Clothiers, Reagan Welden.

A September 2020 yelp study found that 800 small businesses are closing every day in the United States.

