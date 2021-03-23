SUV wrecks, catches fire on North Hills St.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A person suffered minor injuries during a one car wreck on N. Hills St. around four o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

An SUV ran off the roadway and burst into flames when it hit some trees. It happened in the 5000 block of N. Hill St. near State Boulevard.

Witnesses say the driver got out a little shaken with cuts and bruises, but seemed to be okay.

The Meridian Fire Department had to extinguish the flames and street was closed for a while. The driver was talking to EMTs when they were checking him out.

