There is an increasing severe weather threat for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Another busy weather week is in store for our area. It will start with Tuesday, with periods of rain and storms expected. Storms look to stay below severe limits, but gusty winds up to 40 mph and small hail will be possible in any of the stronger storms that do develop. These storms will also bring the threat of heavy rain, so be on the lookout for any localized flash flooding. Even without the help of storms, winds will be gusty at times today. Wind gusts of up to 30-40 mph will be possible from the south-southeasterly direction.

The flooding threat will increase Wednesday and Thursday as a series of disturbances push through our area. We’ll periods of showers and storms on our Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out, with 60 mph winds as the primary threat, followed by quarter-sized hail. The tornado threat for Wednesday is not zero, but it is pretty low.

Thursday is the day that a bigger severe weather threat is set to unfold across our area. Currently, we are under an Enhanced Risk from the Storm Prediction Center, which is a level 3 out of 5 threat. 70+ mph straight-line winds is the primary threat, followed by tornadoes. A strong tornado (EF-2 or greater) can’t be entirely ruled out. Large hail is also possible, and it could be larger than a quarter in some cases. The main time frame for severe storms will be in the afternoon and early evening.

We’ll dry things out for Friday, but temperatures will stay warm with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Thursday cold front will lift back up as a warm front on Saturday and bring back rain and storm chances to the forecast. Severe weather is is not expected at this time for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Sunday, and then we’ll dry out again for Monday. The next round of showers and storms after Monday will be on Tuesday.

