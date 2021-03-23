This week brings stormy periods, possibly more tornadoes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An unsettled weather pattern will mean an on-and-off stormy week that includes a severe weather threat on Thursday.

** A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Wayne County in Mississippi and Choctaw and Clarke counties in Alabama until 7 AM Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding occurs with or without any further warning. **

Round 1 - Heavy Storms Tuesday

The first round of storms will arrive on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorms are likely overall on Tuesday, but an isolated storm or two can produce damaging wind gusts. Storms on Tuesday can be heavy, too. Flash flooding is possible, too, especially in areas that have already been soaked over the past week.

Round 2 - More Storms Wednesday Night

A few showers are possible on Wednesday in between storm systems. Another approaching storm system will ramp up the storms again Wednesday night, especially after about 9 PM. Those storms will be heavy, and a few severe thunderstorms can form with these storms, too, in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Round 3 - Severe Storms With Tornadoes On Thursday

Thursday afternoon and evening will be the biggest severe weather threat this week. Upper level conditions will be favorable once again for dangerous severe thunderstorms. A line of storms will form along an approaching cold front, but the thunderstorms developing ahead of that line of storms will be the most intense storms capable of producing tornadoes, destructive straight-line winds, and large hail. This will be most likely Thursday afternoon and evening. Timing can be more precise starting Tuesday afternoon.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be dry. Amid increasing clouds, we’ll cool to a low of 56 degrees on Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will increase starting between 6 AM and 9 AM. Some heavy storms are possible. A couple of stronger storms can produce locally damaging wind gusts, but severe weather is unlikely overall in our area. Tuesday’s high temperature will be near 68 degrees. Rain will end between 1 PM and 3 PM. The morning drive can be a mess, but the evening drive should be better.

