City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2021

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
LEE K POLK19572642 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GABRIEL G MARSHALL1998395 TIMOTHY LN SIERRA VISTA, ARDUI OTHER
ANTONIO D WARREN19743706 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SANTONIO S HOUSTON19865701 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JESSICA R SLOAN1990705 55TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSSHOPLIFTING
DEMARCUS RUSH19962610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MICHEAL E MCMULLEN19522122 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DAMONTAE RUSH19972610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:08 PM on March 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 55th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

