City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2021
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|LEE K POLK
|1957
|2642 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|GABRIEL G MARSHALL
|1998
|395 TIMOTHY LN SIERRA VISTA, AR
|DUI OTHER
|ANTONIO D WARREN
|1974
|3706 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|SANTONIO S HOUSTON
|1986
|5701 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JESSICA R SLOAN
|1990
|705 55TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|DEMARCUS RUSH
|1996
|2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MICHEAL E MCMULLEN
|1952
|2122 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DAMONTAE RUSH
|1997
|2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:08 PM on March 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 55th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.