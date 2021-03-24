City of Meridian Arrest Report March 24, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:27 AM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of 54th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:56 PM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:25 PM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:45 PM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:07 PM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Highway 19 North. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:06 AM on March 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual and 3 residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.