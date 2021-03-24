Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 24, 2021

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANASTASIA NICHOLAS19982521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:27 AM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of 54th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:56 PM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:25 PM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:45 PM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:07 PM on March 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Highway 19 North. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:06 AM on March 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual and 3 residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian firefighters extinguish flames after an SUV wrecked on North Hills St. Tuesday...
SUV wrecks, catches fire on North Hills St.
Forrolder Tondermengo Howell, 33, charged with child abuse/neglect
Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case
A suspect's vehicle burns following a pursuit that injured a Lauderdale County deputy.
Lauderdale Co. deputy injured during pursuit
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Thursday Severe Weather Threat
There is an increasing severe weather threat for Thursday

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 24, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2021
Forrolder Tondermengo Howell, 33, charged with child abuse/neglect
Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 23, 2021