Girls with Pearls mentor group teaches students about different cultures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group based out of Magnolia Middle School named “Girls with Pearls” hosted an event Wednesday.

The event involved several tables representing different countries. At each table, the girls at Magnolia learned about the culture and food of each country. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to introduce the girls to new cultures.

“We want them to sample different foods from different cultures, so that will open up their horizons and allow them to want to explore the world and visit different countries, and then they’ll already be familiar with the culture,” said Veldore Young Graham with Girls with Pearls.

Students say they have learned a lot of valuable lessons from Girls with Pearls.

“It helps me with my confidence and my self-esteem, and it helps to me to tell myself that I am beautiful, and I am smart, and I can do anything,” said Amaya Nicholson.

The goal of Girls with Pearls is to teach girls organizational skills, study skills, the importance of giving back, and more.

