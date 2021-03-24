Advertisement

MCC golf finishes third at Lou Hart Invitational

Freshman Diego Leslie (middle) finished in first and sophomore Ethan Dyess (second from right) finished in third for individual scoring(MCC Sports Information)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (MCC Sports Information) - Weather forced the cancelation of the second round of the MCC/LouHart Spring Invitational Tuesday. Due to the cancelation, scores reverted to those from the end of day 1, leaving MCC in 3rd place.

Diego Leslie won his first Collegiate match with a tournament-low 69. Ethan Dyess also added a strong performance with a score of 73, enough for a 3rd place finish. Rounding out the Eagles scoring was Luke Yokum, who shot 80, and Michael Fain shot 81.

Individual scores for the Eagles were Josh Hallberg with an 80, Presley Wade with an 82, Jacob Gibson with an 83, Zach Hodges with an 84, Davis Pool with an 85, and Keegan Tumblin with a 97.

The next event for the Eagles will be the Southwest Mississippi Spring Invitational at Quail Hollow Golf Club in McComb,MS, March 29-30.

Team Scores

Team                          Score

1. MS Gulf Coast CC    301 (+17)

2. Northeast MS CC     302 (+18)

3. Meridian CC            303 (+19)

4. Copiah-Lincoln CC   317 (+33)

5. Southwest MS CC   333 (+49)

6. Itawamba CC         336 (+52)

7. Hinds CC               360 (+76)

MCC Scores

Player                  Score

1.Diego Lesllie     69 (-2)

3.Ethan Dyess     73 (+2)

T18.Luke Yokum  80 (+9)

T21.Michael Fain  81 (+10)

T24.Presley Wade 82 (+11)

MCC’s golf schedule can be found here.

