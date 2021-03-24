MCC golf finishes third at Lou Hart Invitational

MERIDIAN, Miss. (MCC Sports Information) - Weather forced the cancelation of the second round of the MCC/LouHart Spring Invitational Tuesday. Due to the cancelation, scores reverted to those from the end of day 1, leaving MCC in 3rd place.

Diego Leslie won his first Collegiate match with a tournament-low 69. Ethan Dyess also added a strong performance with a score of 73, enough for a 3rd place finish. Rounding out the Eagles scoring was Luke Yokum, who shot 80, and Michael Fain shot 81.

Individual scores for the Eagles were Josh Hallberg with an 80, Presley Wade with an 82, Jacob Gibson with an 83, Zach Hodges with an 84, Davis Pool with an 85, and Keegan Tumblin with a 97.

The next event for the Eagles will be the Southwest Mississippi Spring Invitational at Quail Hollow Golf Club in McComb,MS, March 29-30.

Team Scores

Team Score

1. MS Gulf Coast CC 301 (+17)

2. Northeast MS CC 302 (+18)

3. Meridian CC 303 (+19)

4. Copiah-Lincoln CC 317 (+33)

5. Southwest MS CC 333 (+49)

6. Itawamba CC 336 (+52)

7. Hinds CC 360 (+76)

MCC Scores

Player Score

1.Diego Lesllie 69 (-2)

3.Ethan Dyess 73 (+2)

T18.Luke Yokum 80 (+9)

T21.Michael Fain 81 (+10)

T24.Presley Wade 82 (+11)

