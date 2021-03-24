Advertisement

Meridian Police Department working with youth through Explorer Program

Meridian Police Department HQ
Meridian Police Department HQ(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is taking part in the Explorer Program in order to further connect with the community.

The event was held Tuesday night at police headquarters on 22nd Avenue, and youth ages 14-21 were in attendance.

The program allows youth to get to know officers more and also take a look at their day-to-day duties on the job.

Meridian Councilwoman Fannie Johnson said this program also acts as a way to teach youth life lessons and to hopefully steer them into going into law enforcement or another first responder field.

“We wanted our community to be able to be more involved with our police officers. We don’t want it to always be a negative situation, and we also want to maybe recruit a little bit. We want to get them trained and give them life skills that will not only help them with law enforcement but will also help them with life,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she hopes to bring this program to the Meridian Fire Department in the future.

Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case
Small businesses found success during COVID-19
