Meridian Public School District making changes to kindergarten registration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has opened registration for kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year, but registration will be entirely online through their website this year.

Elementary Curriculum Director LaVonda Germany said the district is still following all CDC guidelines and that they want parents to feel secure sending their children to kindergarten.

“Everything is in place to keep our children safe and to ensure they are getting the very best education possible,” said Germany.

Germany wants to remind parents that registration through the website is a two-step process.

You will first enter in all the basic information and once it’s confirmed, you’ll then be given a login to finish the rest.

If you have any questions about registration, you can contact Germany’s office at 601-484-3646 or by emailing LGermany@mpsdk12.net.

Visit www.mpsdk12.net/register4k21 to register.

Please keep in mind registration is for brand new students only.

Registration for students who are already in the district will be done at a later date.

