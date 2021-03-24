A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Katherine Perry Narro will begin at 1:00 pm March 27, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Augustine Palimattam officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Narro, 76, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Katherine, and Lee Cooper Perry Sr. and by her husband, Gerald Ray Narro.

Mrs. Narro was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Meridian. Also for several years, she attended and taught Sunday School at Central United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Mississippi State College for Women (MUW) and received a degree in journalism. After college, she was employed by the Meridian Star as an associate editor of the society section. She was also employed in the travel industry where she developed a passion for visiting many countries around the world. Later in her career, she worked in the healthcare field and was employed by Riley’s Hospital Internal Medicine of Meridian and the East Mississippi Scope Clinic.

Mrs. Narro was an avid sports fan. Being married to a sportswriter, she and her husband Ray, and their children, traveled to numerous sports events, especially SEC football games and the Saints. She loved March Madness and placing bets on the Kentucky Derby. She was also the best bopper in the family.

Mrs. Narro was considered to be the center of her family and the one to whom they turned in times of need. She is survived by her children Melinda Brown (Steve), Jake Narro (Amber), and Perry Brubaker (Michael). Grandchildren Alex Pool (Aaron), Shayne Narro, Harris Hall-Narro, Blane Hall-Narro, Olivia Loisel, Ian Brown, William Brown, and Emery Brubaker. She is also survived by her siblings Kathy Pigford (Bob), Linda Perry, Susan Hogshead (John), and Lee Cooper Perry Jr. as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and family members.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations in lieu of flowers to The MUW W Fund, PO Box 1100 College Street W1618 in Columbus, Miss., 39701 or to St. Patrick Catholic Church of Meridian, 2601 Davis Street in Meridian, Miss., 39301.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

