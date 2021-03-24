Race for mayor heats up in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The primary mayoral election in Philadelphia is two weeks away. Newscenter 11 spoke to three of the five candidates who shared their goals for the city.

Mayor James Young says he should be re-elected because he believes he has worked hard for the city since elected in 2009.

“Putting some foundation down. Our financial situation in the community is well. Business is booming. Downtown is thriving.” Young said, “I just still have a few more things I want to see accomplished in our community.”

Running for his 4th term, Young says the bond issue for the streets to be paved is still in the works. He plans to make improvements in parks and recreations to attract young people. Also, Young wants to continue to add projects for tourism in the downtown area.

“We made some investments in the future of this community.” Young said, “I’m not done yet. I have the experience, the passion, and the vision. We just want to move our city forward.”

Young says his opponents lack experience.

Forester and Republican candidate Robin Allen says he has the heart to take on the mayor role.

“There are still ways to make things right here. Regardless of economic times, social times, or political times,” Allen said.

Allen says he will make things right with more job opportunities in the natural resources industry to bring more families to the city.

“You have to have people here who pay these taxes to maintain this level of living that we’ve become accustomed to.” Allen said, “if we don’t find solutions in the timber industry and other natural resource industries that we have that are available to our community to help us. Those are the ways to help us overcome.”

Businessman and Democratic candidate, Randy Gill says the city needs positive alternatives to prevent the amount of crime in the city.

“If we can get our parks, specifically our pools open, little league back, and softball. If we get the gym open for recreation during the summer months, that will go a long way,” Gill said.

Gill says crimes typically happen in the parks.

If elected, he wants to work with the Philadelphia Police Department on being more responsive. “So, I will be working with, not only the police department for the city. I’ll be working with the county law enforcement and the tribal law enforcement to keep our cities and our counties safe,” Gill said.

We have reached out to Democratic candidate, Cassie Henson Hickman, and Republican candidate Leo Renaldo for interviews. We have yet to hear back.

Primary elections are scheduled April 6th and the general election is set for June 8th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.