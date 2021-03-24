School headmaster on leave after forcing Black student to kneel in apology

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (News 12) - The white headmaster of a Catholic school in New York has been placed on leave after he made a Black student kneel in apology, saying it was “the African way.”

Mother Trisha Paul says her 11-year-old son told her he had a disagreement with his literature teacher in February and was sent to the headmaster’s office at his Catholic school, St. Martin de Porres Marianist in Uniondale, New York.

She says the sixth grader, who is Black, told her that headmaster John Holian, who is white, told him to get on his knees and apologize to the teacher.

Paul confronted Holian, who confirmed her son’s story. The mother says he told her he had gotten the idea from how a past Nigerian student’s father had disciplined his son and that this was “the African way.”

“What I’m assuming, because he mentioned the African family, I just assume that he felt because he was Black, that he had to kneel before the teacher to apologize, simply because he was Black,” Paul said.

School officials have now put Holian on a leave of absence amid an internal review of the incident. They sent an email to parents that said the school “neither condones nor accepts the actions of our headmaster.”

Paul says her son is not attending in-person classes right now, opting instead for remote learning. She’s looking for a therapist for him because she says the entire incident has changed him.

“He’s not the same bubbly, outgoing, friendly boy that we all know my son to be,” she said.

Paul says her son is on the honor roll and has never previously had any disciplinary problems. She says the incident between him and his teacher stemmed from working on the wrong assignment during class.

She hopes to keep this from happening to other Black children and would like Holian to step down or, at the least, apologize.

“If he acknowledges what he did was not appropriate, then I can do nothing but accept the apology,” she said.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Long Island via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.