Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Confidence is increasing in a high-impact, dangerous tornado outbreak that will affect much of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The Impact

Conditions are strongly favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Some tornadoes can be strong or violent with long tracks. Destructive winds over 80 mph are also possible, which can cause damage like tornadoes. Hail up to the size of golf balls can damage homes, vehicles, and crops, and can be deadly to people animals caught out in it.

This does not mean we will all be hit by tornadoes. This means that thunderstorms will form in an environment that strongly favors the development of strong tornadoes.

The Timing

Showers are possible throughout the morning. The severe weather threat will increase beginning around noon. Storms may not be constant all afternoon, and not everyone will get a tornado or even damaging winds. Any storms that form starting around noon, however, will have the potential to become dangerous quickly. The severe weather threat will end from west to east from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Things To Remember

It’s important to be weather aware and be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. Remember, tornadoes in the Deep South are often wrapped with rain and are impossible to see from a distance. If your area is under a tornado warning, move to safety. Remember to have multiple sources of information. Do not rely on your cell phone or the internet exclusively. If a cell tower or internet line is hit, you’re without a way to get information. A NOAA Weather Radio and a TV top antenna will make information available for you if you lose your internet. Also remember that social media is good for information before a storm system arrives. It is not a good information source for active weather that is right on top of you. Social media sites use algorithms to make sure you see posts that make them money above everything else. You sometimes won’t see warnings for a week or more after they are posted.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be stormy, too. Heavy storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are possible between 10 PM and about 2 AM. Otherwise, tonight will be cloudy. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers through noon. After noon, severe thunderstorms are likely. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes and destructive winds. The high temperature will be near 83 degrees.

