Severe thunderstorms expected on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected on our Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has bumped up a large part of our area into a Moderate Risk, which is a level 4 out of 5. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are all likely, along with a threat of flash flooding. Some tornadoes that develop could be strong, which is defined as being EF-2 or stronger. Straight-line winds could be in excess of 70 mph, and hail could be up to the size of golf balls.

Storms will likely begin firing up heading into the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. The severe weather threat will end from west to east between 9 p.m. and midnight. Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. If you live in a mobile home, make plans to move into a sturdier structure before noon or when the first tornado watch is issued.

For our Wednesday, most of the day will be dry, but scattered showers and storms will develop during the early evening hours. Between about 7 p.m. Wednesday night through 7 a.m. Thursday, an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. These storms will be elevated in nature, and thus quarter-sized hail will be the greatest threat with this activity, followed by a locally damaging wind gust.

After Thursday’s severe weather, we’ll dry things out for Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper-70s under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will once again be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will need to be watched closely for possible severe weather, but there doesn’t look to be a threat at this time. After a chance of isolated showers on Monday, we look to dry out again by Tuesday.

