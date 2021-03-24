Spring Fling Blood Drive moved to Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Due to the severe weather predicted for Thursday, Vitalant Blood Services has announced the annual Spring Fling Blood Drive will now take place Friday from 10:00 - 7:00 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Highway 39 North in Meridian.

All blood will be tested for COVID antibodies and you can still donate if you’ve had COVID but are at least 28-days free from the virus. Vitalant says blood needs are very critical in the wake last month’s ice storm and the ongoing pandemic.

Every donor will receive a door prize and there will be free sausage dogs, smoothies and other refreshments available. You can walk-in to donate or schedule an appointment at bloodhero.com.

