Tornadoes possible with severe storms on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, destructive straight-line winds, and large hail are expected in our area on Thursday. Stay informed and be weather-aware on Thursday. You should be prepared to move to safety quickly if dangerous weather threatens.

Impacts On Thursday

The storm system that will affect us on Thursday will be the third of three rounds of storms this week - the first of which affected us on Tuesday. A developing storm system will organize a line of storms to our west with supercell thunderstorms developing ahead of the line of storms. Those supercell thunderstorms will form in an environment favorable for tornadoes, some of which could be strong. Destructive winds over 70 mph can cause damage like the damage caused by tornadoes. Hail an inch in diameter or larger can also be damaging. Flash flooding is also possible, especially in our southern areas along Highway 84.

Timing On Thursday

The severe weather threat will increase starting around noon. While we won’t all have constant severe storms all the time, the storms will be around, and we are all fair game for them. The threat will end from west to east from 9 PM through midnight at the latest.

Before this round of bigger storms, heavy storms with locally damaging wind gusts are also possible from Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight, any leftover rain will end. The rest of the night will be partly to mostly cloudy. We will cool to the upper 50s by midnight, and then we won’t cool much more. The low temperature will be near 58 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry during the day. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees. Rain will begin increasing again after about 9 PM. It will fall through Thursday morning, and it can fall heavily at times. An isolated damaging wind gust or two are possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.