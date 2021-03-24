Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Kemper County Track and Field

De Kalb, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to Kemper County High School track and field for being selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

During Monday’s “Big Blue Invitational” at Meridian High School, Kemper County boys won their division (1A-3A) with 109 points.

Kemper County girls finished fourth in their division with 74 points.

Congratulations to Kemper County track and field!

