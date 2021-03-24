Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Kemper County Track and Field

Kemper County High School track and field celebrates their boys team winning first in their...
Kemper County High School track and field celebrates their boys team winning first in their division during Meridian's Big Blue Invitational(Kemper County High School)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
De Kalb, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to Kemper County High School track and field for being selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

During Monday’s “Big Blue Invitational” at Meridian High School, Kemper County boys won their division (1A-3A) with 109 points.

Kemper County girls finished fourth in their division with 74 points.

Congratulations to Kemper County track and field!

