Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Quitman Girls Powerlifting

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman girls powerlifting is currently in the midst of the 2021 season.

Within the last few months, the Lady Panthers have achieved some major accomplishments. They won the MHSAA Class II-Region 6 Championship on Feb. 13 and the Class II Region Championship on March 6.

The team is led by head coach Charlie Sorto.

