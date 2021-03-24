Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale eSports

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale eSports Team is made up of eight dedicated and enthusiastic high school students. The team has made it to State Playoffs every year since its inception, which was three years ago.

During the Fall 2020 season, West Lauderdale eSports was one of the top four teams in Mississippi!

The Spring 2021 season began in March and the team finished the pre-season undefeated.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.