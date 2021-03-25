Advertisement

Alabama eliminated in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

Bama women eliminated from NCAA Tournament
Bama women eliminated from NCAA Tournament(Alabama Athletics)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WBRC) - Alabama’s historic run on the court came to an end Wednesday afternoon after No. 2 Maryland beat the No. 7 Crimson Tide 100-64 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament in San Antonio, Texas.

This was Alabama’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999. Senior Jasmine Walker led the team in scoring with 23 points. Alabama ends it’s season at 17-10 overall, but is proud of making it this far.

“It’s just been a joy to go to work every day and to see their faces, to see their eagerness to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time. They weren’t scared of a challenge, a lot of kids want to do what’s easy, but they’ve always done what’s hard,” said Tide head coach Kristy Curry.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car
Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County School District Board...
Lauderdale County Schools announces early release for Thursday
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely on Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely Thursday
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 24, 2021
Forrolder Tondermengo Howell, 33, charged with child abuse/neglect
Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case

Latest News

Rodney Hood, de los Trail Blazers de Portland, festeja tras encestar un triple en el duelo de...
Meridian native, NBA player Rodney Hood traded to Toronto Raptors
Ja'Leah Hickmon signs with Jackson State to continue playing basketball
Newton’s Ja’Leah Hickmon headed to Jackson State
2020-21 Southeast Lauderdale boys powerlifting team
Southeast Lauderdale boys powerlifting wins 3A South State Championship
Miss. State hosts Pro Day for NFL scouts