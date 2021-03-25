Alabama eliminated in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WBRC) - Alabama’s historic run on the court came to an end Wednesday afternoon after No. 2 Maryland beat the No. 7 Crimson Tide 100-64 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament in San Antonio, Texas.

This was Alabama’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999. Senior Jasmine Walker led the team in scoring with 23 points. Alabama ends it’s season at 17-10 overall, but is proud of making it this far.

“It’s just been a joy to go to work every day and to see their faces, to see their eagerness to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time. They weren’t scared of a challenge, a lot of kids want to do what’s easy, but they’ve always done what’s hard,” said Tide head coach Kristy Curry.

I am so proud of this team! Thank you to Bama Nation for all the love and support this season! We will be back! #Grit #Gratitude #RollTide pic.twitter.com/kUANbLzWrB — Coach Kristy Curry (@CoachCurry) March 25, 2021

