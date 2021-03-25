Four arrested in drive-by shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department have arrested and charged four people in yesterday’s shooting and chase.

The chase happened in downtown Meridian near 26th avenue around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say the suspects were shooting at a car and chasing it. When deputies tried to pull over one of the cars, the driver decided to run. They eventually arrested the men nearby.

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged with shooting into a vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and posession of a stolen firearm. Terrell Thompson Jr. also faces a felony fleeing charge and 25 traffic violations through the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. Bond is set at 175 thousand dollars. Thompson’s bond totals 218 thousand dollars. Chief Chris Read says they will push for federal indictments through Project EJECT.

Elijah Stringfellow (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Police are also searching for Elijah Xavier Stringfellow. They say Stringfellow was involved in yesterday’s shooting and has an active warrant for felony fleeing. If you know where he is call the police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS

