Advertisement

Four arrested in drive-by shooting

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged with shooting into a vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and posession of a stolen firearm.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department have arrested and charged four people in yesterday’s shooting and chase.

The chase happened in downtown Meridian near 26th avenue around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say the suspects were shooting at a car and chasing it. When deputies tried to pull over one of the cars, the driver decided to run. They eventually arrested the men nearby.

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged with shooting into a vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and posession of a stolen firearm. Terrell Thompson Jr. also faces a felony fleeing charge and 25 traffic violations through the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. Bond is set at 175 thousand dollars. Thompson’s bond totals 218 thousand dollars. Chief Chris Read says they will push for federal indictments through Project EJECT.

Elijah Stringfellow
Elijah Stringfellow(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Police are also searching for Elijah Xavier Stringfellow. They say Stringfellow was involved in yesterday’s shooting and has an active warrant for felony fleeing. If you know where he is call the police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car
Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County School District Board...
Lauderdale County Schools announces early release for Thursday
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely on Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely Thursday
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 24, 2021
Forrolder Tondermengo Howell, 33, charged with child abuse/neglect
Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case

Latest News

MCC Hall of Fame Inductees.
Four new members inducted into MCC Hall of Fame
It happened in the tiny town of Centreville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Tree falls onto mobile home in Wilkinson Co. killing one
G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery hosts Mobile/Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Meridian and Hattiesburg
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
MBOCI sets COVID vaccine drive for Friday in Choctaw