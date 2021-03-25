Advertisement

Four new members inducted into MCC Hall of Fame

MCC Hall of Fame Inductees.
MCC Hall of Fame Inductees.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College inducted four new members into the Hall of Fame Thursday at the McCain Theater.

A group of employees and graduates were honored based on their community service and development within their careers. Neil Henry, Michele Smith, Dr. Reginald Sykes and Wanda McPhail were inducted during the annual ceremony.

Henry is a former athlete and graduate of MCC. He is now the Regional President for Citizens National Bank.

McPhail retired as MCC’s tennis coach after 18 years.

Smith also retired at MCC. She was the Athletic and Fitness Center Director.

Dr. Sykes has worked in the education field for four decades. He is now the President at Bishop State Community College.

President, Dr. Thomas Huebner says the Hall of Fame celebration is an affirmation of the work done at the college.

“Having these specific individuals is kind of a big deal because their lives have intertwined in some meaningful and special ways. When they were employees or students here at Meridian Community College,” Huebner said.

Smith says the recognition feels unreal.

“It’s quite an honor. It was one I did not expect. But one that when I talked about today, I remember it was because of all of the good people that I worked with.”

Henry says MCC will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I want to continue from a business approach to work with the community college and Dr. Huebner and his team. I want to help make this community better.”

The Ivy-Scaggs Hall renaming ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in front of the building.

