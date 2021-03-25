Advertisement

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery hosts Mobile/Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Meridian and Hattiesburg

Veterans in our area can receive COVID vaccines Friday at Northeast Park in Meridian
(KNOE)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WHAT:         COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile/Drive-Thru Clinics

WHEN/ Meridian, MS

WHERE:       Date: March 26, 2021

Time: 10 a. m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Northeast Park (7300 Newell Road, Meridian, MS 39305)

Hattiesburg, MS

Date: March 27, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Merit Health Wesley (5001 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402)

WHO:           All eligible and enrolled Veterans

HOW:           Veterans are asked to schedule appointments in advance by calling 601-362-4471, extension 56100. Veterans must bring their VA ID to verify VA enrollment and schedule their second dose; administered approximately 28 days after the first. Both vaccines are required for maximum efficacy.

BACKGROUND:

In partnership with the City of Meridian, Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, and local Veteran Service Organizations, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will be holding mobile/drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all eligible Veterans who are interested in receiving the Moderna vaccination. Veterans are asked to schedule appointments in advance by calling 601-362-4471, extension 56100.

GVSMVAMC has eliminated age restrictions and is now vaccinating all eligible and enrolled Veterans who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.  Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

