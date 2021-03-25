Advertisement

Lauderdale County Schools announces early release for Thursday

Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County School District Board...
Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County School District Board of Education.(WTOK)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District announced Wednesday night that they will release students early on Thursday due to the threat of dangerous weather.

Students will be released at noon on Thursday March 25 from all Lauderdale County School District campuses.

