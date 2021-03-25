MBOCI sets COVID vaccine drive for Friday in Choctaw

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Choctaw Health Center is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Drive on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 7AM until 5PM at the Silver Star Convention Center for all CHC eligible users and employees of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Government, Enterprises and Pearl River Resort. All who are eligible are encouraged to call 601-389-4118 or 601-389-4109 to sign-up or you can walk-in on Friday. The first 1,000 people will receive the Pfizer vaccination.

All Tribal Members and MBCI Tribal Government, Enterprise and Pearl River Resort employees are eligible for a $50 incentive per each shot administered for a total of $100. Take advantage and get your COVID vaccination on Friday, March 26! Do it for yourself, your family, and your Tribe!

COVID VACCINE DRIVE

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is eligible to attend?

All CHC eligible users (Federally Recognized Tribes/First Descendants), all Tribal Government

Employees (Tribal or Non-Tribal), all Tribal enterprise employees and All Pearl River

Resort and Bok Homa Associates, who are ages 16 and older.

2. Are appointments required?

You do not have to have an appointment however; pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Please call 601.389. 4118 or 601.389.4109 to sign up. Walk-In will be accepted.

3. Will this vaccination cost me money?

No! The vaccination is free and you could be eligible for the cash incentive.

4. Are there any restrictions?

Please do not come if you have a fever or you think you have been exposed to the

COVID-19 virus.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you have to wait 10 days from the date of your

test and be out of isolation before getting the vaccine.

If you were tested for surveillance or voluntary reasons and your results were negative

you are eligible to receive the vaccine.

If you were tested for COVID-10 because you had symptoms you must wait for your results

before getting the vaccination.

5. Which vaccination is being offered?

The Pfizer Vaccine.

6. Will there be another event for the 2nd shot?

Yes, it is scheduled for April 23rd.

7. What if I am scheduled to work during my appointment time?

Please get with your immediate supervisor so they can adjust your time.

8. After I receive the vaccination can I leave?

You should be prepared to wait 20 minutes after receiving your vaccination before leaving.

9. What do I need to bring with me?

If you are a Tribal Member please bring your Tribal ID or CDIB. If you are an employee

you should bring your employee card or another form of identification and your health

insurance card.

* If you have never been to CHC for services you will need to fill out registration forms.

10. Should I wear anything specific?

Since the vaccine shot is administered in your arm it is best to wear a short sleeve shirt.

11. Who is eligible for the cash incentive?

All MBCI Tribal members, Tribal Government and Enterprise employees and Pearl River

Resort Associates are eligible.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.