Meridian native, NBA player Rodney Hood traded to Toronto Raptors

PORTLAND, Oreg. (WTOK) - Meridian High School graduate and Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Rodney Hood has been traded to the Toronto Raptors.

The Blazers dealt Hood and Gary Trent Jr. to the Raptors in exchange for Norman “Norm” Powell, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Hood was traded to Portland in Feb. 2019 from the Cleveland Cavaliers. A month later, Hood scored a season-high 27 points in a 118-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers faced the Denver Nuggets in the second-round of the NBA playoffs that season with Hood scoring a playoff career-high 25 points in a 119-108 victory in Game 6.

In June 2019, Hood received a 2-year, $16 M contract extension from Portland with a player option for the second season. In Nov. 2020, he signed a new deal for two years worth $21M.

During a game against the Lakers on Dec. 6, Hood suffered a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

So far this season, Hood has averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

