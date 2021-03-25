Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian Preview

Children at play
Children at play(wtok)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian, or MCM Meridian, is being held tomorrow to set up for the Grand Opening this weekend. This has been a five-year project supported by local and state volunteers and donors. MCM will be ninety-five hundred square feet of fun and educational activities and is the only museum in America with a life size “Goodnight Moon” set. Tickets for the Grand Opening are ten dollars and must be purchased in advance at mcmmeridian.org

Children enjoying the hands on activity
Children enjoying the hands on activity(wtok)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car
Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County School District Board...
Lauderdale County Schools announces early release for Thursday
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely on Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely Thursday
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 24, 2021
Forrolder Tondermengo Howell, 33, charged with child abuse/neglect
Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case

Latest News

MCM
Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County School District Board...
Lauderdale County Schools announces early release for Thursday
MCC offering expanded homecoming activities this week
Race for mayor heats up in Philadelphia
Race for mayor heats up in Philadelphia