Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian Preview

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian, or MCM Meridian, is being held tomorrow to set up for the Grand Opening this weekend. This has been a five-year project supported by local and state volunteers and donors. MCM will be ninety-five hundred square feet of fun and educational activities and is the only museum in America with a life size “Goodnight Moon” set. Tickets for the Grand Opening are ten dollars and must be purchased in advance at mcmmeridian.org

Children enjoying the hands on activity (wtok)

