Advertisement

Newton’s Ja’Leah Hickmon headed to Jackson State

Ja'Leah Hickmon signs with Jackson State to continue playing basketball
Ja'Leah Hickmon signs with Jackson State to continue playing basketball(Zack Grady)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton High School basketball player Ja’Leah Hickmon is taking her hoops skills to the next level.

On Wednesday, the senior signed to continue playing basketball next year at Jackson State University.

Hickmon had a breakout junior season at Newton where she averaged 21.2 points per game and was named MHSAA Class 2A-Region 6 MVP. She helped lead the Lady Tigers to the second round of the playoffs one year after they won the MHSAA 2A Championship and was selected for the Miss. North/South All-Star Game.

This past season, Hickmon averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2 blocks per game. She help guide the Lady Tigers even deeper in the playoffs than the year prior by taking them all the way to the 2A Semifinals. Newton would fall to eventual 2A Champion New Site 69-33 in the contest.

Hickmon joins a JSU team that won this year’s SWAC Championship and received an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Lady Tigers unfortunately fell to Baylor 101-52 in the first round.

The forward plans to major in math education while attending JSU.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car
Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County School District Board...
Lauderdale County Schools announces early release for Thursday
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely on Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are likely Thursday
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 24, 2021
Forrolder Tondermengo Howell, 33, charged with child abuse/neglect
Arrest made in 2020 child shooting case

Latest News

Rodney Hood, de los Trail Blazers de Portland, festeja tras encestar un triple en el duelo de...
Meridian native, NBA player Rodney Hood traded to Toronto Raptors
2020-21 Southeast Lauderdale boys powerlifting team
Southeast Lauderdale boys powerlifting wins 3A South State Championship
Bama women eliminated from NCAA Tournament
Alabama eliminated in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Miss. State hosts Pro Day for NFL scouts