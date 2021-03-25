Newton’s Ja’Leah Hickmon headed to Jackson State

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton High School basketball player Ja’Leah Hickmon is taking her hoops skills to the next level.

On Wednesday, the senior signed to continue playing basketball next year at Jackson State University.

Hickmon had a breakout junior season at Newton where she averaged 21.2 points per game and was named MHSAA Class 2A-Region 6 MVP. She helped lead the Lady Tigers to the second round of the playoffs one year after they won the MHSAA 2A Championship and was selected for the Miss. North/South All-Star Game.

This past season, Hickmon averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2 blocks per game. She help guide the Lady Tigers even deeper in the playoffs than the year prior by taking them all the way to the 2A Semifinals. Newton would fall to eventual 2A Champion New Site 69-33 in the contest.

Hickmon joins a JSU team that won this year’s SWAC Championship and received an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Lady Tigers unfortunately fell to Baylor 101-52 in the first round.

The forward plans to major in math education while attending JSU.

