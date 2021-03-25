Officials: At least 5 people killed in Calhoun Co. tornado
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Coroner confirms at least five people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.
According to the coroner three family members were killed in the same house, A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road,
Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.
A picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.