Officials: At least 5 people killed in Calhoun Co. tornado

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Destruction in Calhoun Co.
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Coroner confirms at least five people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner three family members were killed in the same house, A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road,

Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.

A picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.

