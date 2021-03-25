Advertisement

Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale County shown live on-air

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During our live wall-to-wall coverage of tornado warnings and severe weather in the viewing area, Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers pointed out a possible tornado that formed in southeast Lauderdale County.

Newscenter 11 had a reporter stationed at the Meridian Parking Garage downtown to get a better vantage point on the storms as they made their way through the area.

A small mudslide closed off parts of Hwy 145 near the Evangel Temple after the storm passed, with power out to some customers in the area.

Steer clear of any reported damage areas until emergency management officials have deemed it safe to travel.

