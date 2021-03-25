Advertisement

Southeast Lauderdale boys powerlifting wins 3A South State Championship

2020-21 Southeast Lauderdale boys powerlifting team
2020-21 Southeast Lauderdale boys powerlifting team(Andrea Williams)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale High School’s boys powerlifting team claimed the MHSAA 3A South State Championship on March 11.

Members of the team will now compete in the MHSAA Powerlifting State Championship on April 17, which is being held at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The Tigers are led by head coach CJ Jenkins.

Southeast Lauderdale also has a girls powerlifting and team member Savannah Stokley won on the district level this month.

Stokley will compete in the South State competition over the weekend.

