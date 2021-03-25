Tree falls onto mobile home in Wilkinson Co. killing one

WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Strong winds toppled a tree in Wilkinson County, killing one person inside a mobile home, according to the National Weather Service.

It happened in the tiny town of Centreville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The mobile home is in the area of Highway 24 near the intersection of Highway 33.

No other details are available right now.

