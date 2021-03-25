Advertisement

Tree falls onto mobile home in Wilkinson Co. killing one

It happened in the tiny town of Centreville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Strong winds toppled a tree in Wilkinson County, killing one person inside a mobile home, according to the National Weather Service.

The mobile home is in the area of Highway 24 near the intersection of Highway 33.

No other details are available right now.

