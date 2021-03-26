Advertisement

Breached pond causes major flooding near Bonita Lakes

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Highway 19 South near Bonita Lakes became inundated with water after a private pond’s dam breached.

Several feet of water covered north and southbound lanes of Highway 19 South. Many people couldn’t make it home through the water and chose to walk.

“I would have messed my car up, so I just parked at McDonald’s,” local resident Larry Caston said. “Thank God I parked that car and didn’t try to go through there.”

Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said parts of Bonita Lakes became flooded, but not from the lakes themselves. Stephens said lanes will remain closed while the Mississippi Department of Transportation cleans the area.

