Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 25, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
YVONDRAA JENKINS19785151 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
RACHEL C HORNER19656745 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARPHERNALIA
JERREL RIGDON1967HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK LITTERING
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
REGGIE OUTLAW1977601 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
HESHA HILL20027100 OLD HWY 80 W MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:19 PM on March 24, 2021, Meridian Policer responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 South. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:14 PM on March 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale Co.
Possible tornado in SE Lauderdale County shown live on-air
Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car
It happened in the tiny town of Centreville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Tree falls onto mobile home in Wilkinson Co. killing one
Highway 19 South floods after dam breach of nearby pond.
Breached pond causes major flooding near Bonita Lakes

Latest News

Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 26, 2021
Jamonie Brown, Gregory Pruitt, Kenquavis Dubose and Terrell Thompson Jr. have all been charged...
Four arrested in drive-by shooting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 25, 2021
Lauderdale County deputy Jason Walker terminated and charged with DUI after a crash last week.
Lauderdale Co. deputy fired, charged with DUI after wreck in patrol car