City of Meridian Arrest Report March 25, 2021
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|YVONDRAA JENKINS
|1978
|5151 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|RACHEL C HORNER
|1965
|6745 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARPHERNALIA
|JERREL RIGDON
|1967
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK LITTERING
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|REGGIE OUTLAW
|1977
|601 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|HESHA HILL
|2002
|7100 OLD HWY 80 W MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:19 PM on March 24, 2021, Meridian Policer responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 South. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:14 PM on March 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.