City of Meridian Arrest Report March 25, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:19 PM on March 24, 2021, Meridian Policer responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 South. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:14 PM on March 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.