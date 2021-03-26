COVID-19 in Mississippi: 268 new cases reported Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 268 new cases and 11 new deaths Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 304,210 as of March 26.

So far, 6,998 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,585,239 as of March 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 290,537 people have recovered from the virus.

The newest MSDH report shows 417,620 people are fully vaccinated and 1,114,391 doses have been administered in total.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

