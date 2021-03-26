Dam breach drains pond, causes flooding near Bonita

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dam at a privately owned pond near Bonita Lakes burst Thursday evening causing thousands of gallons of water to flow onto Highway 19 South.

“We came to find out that it was a private lake that’s south of Bonita Lakes,” Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett explained. “It had about a 40 foot breach in the dam. As the water exited, It had so much force that it covered the entirety of Highway 19 on all four lanes.”

The pond on Tanner Circle was constructed in 1964. Barrett estimates the pond was about five acres. When the dam broke, the water pushed dirt and other debris down the highway.

“It was contained at Bonita Lakes and was able to go through its drainage ditches and end up in the Sowashee. We were lucky that nothing major happened and that everything was under control once it got down that far,” Barrett said.

An aerial view shows two private ponds separated by another dam. There is still some concern about the second dam’s ability to hold back the water from the other pond.

“Now we don’t have the opposing lake to create pressure against it, so this side is weakening,” LEMA Deputy Director Greg Chatham said. “As this lake overflowed it came over the road and then it undermined the other side of the road and the dam. It’s a dangerous situation.”

